For millions of Americans, New Year’s Day marks the start of a new diet. Losing weight is always among the most popular New Year’s resolutions, and 2018 is no different.

According to a recent Marist Poll, "slimming down" was tied with "being a better person" as the top goal for Americans over the next 12 months. Though losing weight can be a laborious task for many some helpful ways to drop pounds don't require major sacrifices.

Here are three tips on how to diet and lose weight in the new year:

Avoid Fad And Celebrity Diets

When celebrities talk about ways to lose weight, it’s easy to forget that many of them have a team dedicated to making sure they stay in shape, which is a luxury the average person can't afford. Trying the ketogenic diet like Kim Kardashian or the alkaline diet like Tom Brady probably won’t yield the same results for the average person. Some of these methods might work for a short while, but they are not sustainable in the long term. Cutting out carbs for an extended period of time can lead to side effects such as fatigue and nausea, and you are bound to put weight back on once you’re no longer able to maintain that lifestyle.

Setting realistic goals and adhering to a reasonable regimen, like eating protein with every meal and training regularly, are simple and healthy ways to shed pounds. Just a brisk walk can burn up to 340 calories an hour.

Eat More Vegetables

The idea of eating more food hardly seems like a way to lose weight, but increasing your vegetable intake is a great way to cut down on consuming food that might lead to weight gain. Many vegetables are high in fiber, which can help you feel more satisfied after a meal. You’re less likely to indulge in sweets and foods that are high in calories if you aren’t hungry, and eating vegetables can help curb your appetite.

Don’t Completely Cut Out Foods You Love

It’s no secret that eating healthier foods like lean meats and vegetables will help you reach your weight-loss goals. The issue for most people is how to do that instead of eating the foods that have forced them to go on a diet in the first place. Having a giant piece of cake after dinner surely isn’t the best idea, but treating yourself to a small dessert can help keep you sane and on track. Being too strict with a diet can result in binging.

But if you know a small portion of ice cream or chocolate is waiting for you after dinner, you’ve got a better chance to stay the course and make progress with your diet.