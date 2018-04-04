It seems like reboots are a fad nowadays, especially since old shows such as “Gilmore Girls,” “Roseanne,” and “The X-Files,” among many other series, are getting a second wind in television.

When asked about a “How I Met Your Mother” reboot, however, lead star Neil Patrick Harris was quick to shoot it down. In the series, Harris plays the ultimate “bro” Barney Stinson - a guy who likes to boast about sleeping with countless women.

The show was a success, even though many people complained about the ending. But for Harris, who now stars as the villainous Count Olaf in “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” believes the show was executed well and already wrapped up in a neat little bow.

“There are lots of reboots happening, but I feel like nine seasons of that show was exactly right. To go back would be redundant, and I don’t think anyone wants to see that happen,” he told Newsweek. “The structure of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ was terrific - it was a flashback tale that had a conclusion. That’s different from ‘Will & Grace’ or ‘Friends’ where you meet these characters regardless of the situation that they’re in. But the duality of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ - the ridiculous comedy, mixed with the heartfelt pathos, intertwined with this mystery we’re trying to unravel - I think we did that.”

His co-star Colbie Smulders, who played Barney’s friend-turned-wife-turned-ex-wife, also felt the same way. The actress earlier told SheKnows that it would be wonderful to work with her co-stars again since she misses them all dearly. But she admitted now is not the right time for a reboot.

“I know that people love the show. I just think maybe we need to take some more time off before approaching anything like that. And there are so many reboots happening right now, maybe we just need a little bit more time. But, of course, I would love to work with all those folks again. I miss them all so much,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dana Walden, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, promised fans that “How I Met Your Mother” will eventually be back, according to E! News.

"At some point, I would hope we would have the opportunity to reunite those characters and tell new stories if [creators] Craig [Thomas] and Carter [Bays] have the opportunity to do that," she said.