With the American mixed martial arts (MMA) market being dominated by the UFC and Bellator MMA coming in behind, fans now have access to even more mixed martial arts content as ONE Championship announced Friday the launch of their new ONE Super app for mobile devices.

The Singapore-based MMA promotion is looking to establish a foothold in the American market with their answer to Fight Pass — the UFC's subscription-based video streaming service.

While they focus less on the trash-talking and promotion side of MMA and more on the Asian values and traditions of the sport, ONE boast some of the best fighters in the world including All-American and recently retired ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren as well as current crown jewel and Hawaii resident Angela Lee, notably the youngest world champion in the sport after winning their women's atomweight title at 19 years of age back in 2016.

Lee, who will defend her title in a rematch against Mei Yamaguchi in the main event at ONE's Unstoppable Dreams event in Singapore on May 18, was present at the unveiling as her upcoming fight will be available to stream on the app, which gives free access to ONE's entire library of fights.

Photo: ONE Championship

This means combat sports fans can also watch the likes of ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes, two-weight champion Martin Nguyen, New Jersey native and jiu-jitsu champion Garry Tonon among others.

As of now, the app is available on iOS and Android devices as the app was launched alongside ONE Championship signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singtel Group to collaborate on delivering martial arts-related content around the world.

The next streamable event taking place is ONE: Grit and Glory in Jakarta on May 12, which is headlined by a men's strawweight title bout between current champion Alex Silva and Japan's Yoshitaka Naito.

Unstoppable Dreams takes place six days after with Christian Lee, Angela's brother, taking on Nguyen for his featherweight title as the duo look to become the first sibling world champions.