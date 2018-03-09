Kris Jenner is such a doting grandmother to all of her kids, and Khloe Kardashian’s unborn baby is no exception.

According to E! News, Jenner has already spent $8,000 on Kardashian’s baby’s nursery. Earlier this week, Jenner also accompanied her daughter to a slew of baby stores in Beverly Hills.

“They picked out nursery furniture and baby clothes while filming for the show. Khloe was focused on neutral colors and a lot of pink items. She loved looking at all the clothes and soft stuffed animals. She was bending down and checking everything out, holding and feeling each item she looked at. She was very involved as was Kris,” a source said.

Jenner also gave her daughter some tips on which items she should buy for her first child. “Khloe agreed with a lot of what she said. Kris paid for everything and was happy to treat Khloe. They ordered furniture that will be delivered to Khloe’s home and they left with several bags of baby blankets, toys and clothes,” the source said.

A second insider revealed that Jenner and Kardashian went to Petit Tresor together. The source said that majority of the items inside the store were in color pink so the mom-and-daughter duo did not have a hard time picking things for the baby.

“There are not many boy options, so they had a lot to choose from for her little girl. They bought a hefty amount and had a lot delivered to a house in Calabasas. Khloe also registered several items on a registry and sent it out to her guests for her shower on Saturday. The registry is already almost completely sold out. It’s been nuts,” the insider said.

Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expected to welcome their first child sometime this month or in April. The couple found out the gender of their baby, and they shared it with their fans during the finale episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

In the installment, Kardashian expressed her shock after she learned that she is having a girl. The 33-year-old reality TV start said that she thought she was pregnant with a boy.

Photo: Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for Cult CollectiveEvents.com