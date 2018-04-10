A total of $500,000 will be split among four contestants Tuesday night on the finale of MTV’s “The Challenge: Vendettas.” Zach Nichols, Cara Maria Sorbello, Kyle Christie and Kailah Casillas are all guaranteed to walk away with some prize money, though the difference between winning “The Challenge” and coming up just short is certainly a big one.

As the remaining competitors were set to begin their final challenge in the last episode, host TJ Lavin revealed that the first-place finisher would win over $370,000. That includes $150,000 for winning the event, as well as the $220,000 that the eliminated contestants had won throughout the course of the season.

With a total of $500,000 being split among the finalists, second place will be awarded $35,000. Third place gets $10,000, and $5,000 goes to the player that finishes in fourth.

Seasons of “The Challenge” often feature a male and female winner, but there will be only one first-place winner on “Vendettas,” regardless of gender.

The four players will also get to keep the money they’ve earned throughout the season before reaching the final. Zach leads the way with $37,125. He’s followed by Kailah, who’s banked $20,625. Kyle has $10,625, while Cara Maria has $8,750.

Photo: Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

Judging by the way the last episode ended, Zach or Cara Maria will likely be the winner of “Vendettas.”

A first-place finish for Zach would give him a total grand prize of more than $400,000 for his efforts this season. That would nearly match the record prize money that Jordan Wiseley and Camila Nakagawa earned last season. The two “Challenge XXX: Dirty 30” winners were each awarded $450,000 for finishing in first place.

Cara Maria has proven to be one of the best competitors in “Challenge” history. A first-place finish would give her more career earnings than any other female contestant and put her only behind Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio for the most money ever won on the show.

Zach and Cara Maria have both won one season of “The Challenge.” Kailah is in her third season and has never finished in first place. This is the first time Kyle has been a contestant on the show.

“The Challenge: Vendettas” winner will be revealed during the reunion finale Tuesday night. The show starts at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.