Starz has a new period drama, but the cast is likely familiar to most viewers. “Howards End” includes faces from the “Captain America,” “Ally McBeal,” “Annabelle: Creation” and more.

Margaret Schlegel (Hayley Atwell)

Margaret is the smart young woman who has been the head of the Schlegel family since her parents died. She challenges the social norms of her time and is looking for more than wealth in a potential husband.

It isn’t surprising to see Atwell playing a feminist who is ahead of her time on “Howards End.” She is most recognized for her role as Peggy Carter in the “Captain America” films and “Marvel’s Agent Carter” TV show, a character she’d be happy to revisit. She also had a short-lived legal drama on ABC, “Conviction.” The Brit’s extensive list of credits also includes other period pieces like “Cinderella,” “The Duchess” and “Brideshead Revisited.”

Photo: Starz

Henry Wilcox (Matthew Macfadyen)

The self-made businessman owns Howards End, but can he own Margaret’s heart? He’s busy raising three kids on his own after his wife’s death, and he isn’t quite prepared to fall in love again.

If you love British TV imports, you’ll likely recognize Macfadyen. He starred in BBC America’s “Ripper Street” as Det. Insp. Edmund Reid. He also starred in PBS’ “Little Dorrit” miniseries and “MI-5.” He frequently appears on the silver screen too. He starred in “The Current War” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland last year. He previously appeared in “Pride & Prejudice,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Frost/Nixon.”

Photo: Starz

Aunt Juley (Tracey Ullman)

Juley just wants her sister’s children to have a good life, but she doesn’t necessarily agree with their liberal views. She tries to interfere with their modern antics.

Ullman won an Emmy for her work on “Ally McBeal,” but she’s probably most recognized for her self-titled shows, “The Tracey Ullman Show” and “Tracy Takes On.” She also led the satirical show “State of the Union.” She has appeared in “Girls,” “Into the Woods” and “How I Met Your Mother” as well.

Photo: Starz

Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard)

Margaret’s younger sister is also very progressive, but she’s even more stubborn. She wants equality for all social classes, but her good intentions might have consequences.

Coulthard is an Australian actress who you might recognize from ABC’s “Secrets and Lies” or “The Catch.” She also joined the successful “Conjuring” film franchise with last year’s horror flick, “Annabelle: Creation.”

Photo: Starz

Tibby Schlegel (Alex Lawther)

As the only boy and the youngest, Margaret has certainly spoiled Tibby a bit. However, the teenager has some bright ideas.

Lawther previously played a young Alan Turig in “The Imitation Game” and Kenny in “Black Mirror” Season 3. He stars as James in Netflix’s latest hit, “The End of the F---ing World.”

Photo: Starz

Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn)

He’s just a bank clerk, but Leonard wants to be so much more than working class. Helen decides to help him.

“Game of Thrones” fans know Quinn as Koner, a Season 7 character who told Arya Stark to take a hike when she arrived at Winterfell. He previously starred in the BBC’s “Dickensian” and will work with the network again on their “Les Misérables” miniseries, due out this year.

Photo: Starz

Jacky Bast (Rosalind Eleazar)

Leonard’s fiancée has had a difficult life after being orphaned as a child. As a black woman, however, she won’t be allowed to enter the world that Leonard is desperate to be part of.

Hulu subscribers should recognize Eleazar. She appeared in both “Harlots” and “National Treasure” on the streaming platform.

Photo: Starz

Mrs. Ruth Wilcox (Julia Ormond)

She’s a traditionalist, so she’ll have trouble getting along with Margaret. However, the two might end up being closer than you’d expect.

Ormond has been in plenty of period dramas. She won her first Emmy for “Temple Grandin” and was nominated for her second for “Mad Men.” Viewers may have also seen Ormond in one of her award-winning movies. “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” My Week With Marilyn” and “Legends of the Fall” are all on her resume.

Photo: Starz

“Howards End” premieres Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. EDT.