HTC has yet to unveil its Android flagship phone for 2018, but it hasn’t stopped rumors and leaks to spread across the web. Hands-on photos of the HTC U12+ have leaked online recently, and it looks like the upcoming phone could feature dual front-facing cameras and a highly reflective material for its back.

The leaked photos of the HTC U12+ was first spotted by Droid-Life on an HTC fan page. No information was given as to how and where these photos were acquired, but they do provide fans some ideas on what they can expect from HTC’s upcoming flagship phone.

First off, the HTC U12+ appears to have a total of four cameras: two up front and two on its back. Photo samples for the rear-facing cameras have also leaked online and it seems the U12+ is packing a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a secondary 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.6 aperture lens. GSM Arena speculates that the secondary camera may just be a telephoto zoom lens that would allow 2x optical zoom. Unfortunately, there’s no information on the sensors for the dual front-facing cameras, but it’s a safe bet that it would be able to capture good-looking selfies.

The HTC U12+ shown in the images also appears to have a circular rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port. The left side of the phone has the SIM card tray, while the right side of the phone has the power button and the volume up and down keys. Overall, the design of the U12+ looks pretty much the same as the U11+, even the very reflective back.

The dual cameras up front and back appear to be the biggest change in the U12+. Another thing to point out here is that the device seems to be quite thicker than its predecessor. It’s being speculated that the HTC U12+ may have a larger battery. The HTC U12+ is expected to feature internal specs that closely resemble those of the Samsung Galaxy S9+, according to 9To5Google. The U12+ is speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

HTC has been quiet on when it plans to launch the U12+, but the popular rumor right now is that it might make its debut sometime later this month. The upcoming flagship phone is believed to be launching globally. Its U.S. pricing isn’t certain for now, according to HTCSource.

Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu