Huawei’s rumored P20 flagship smartphone is said to have a set of three cameras on its back. Now, an alleged leaked renders of the handset has surfaced online showing off what it might actually look like.

The alleged renders of the Huawei P20 was first spotted by the tech blog TechnoCodex on the Chinese social media site Weibo. The images show that the upcoming handset will feature thin bezels and a taller display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. This is the most popular trend in the smartphone market right now and it isn’t that too surprising to see for an upcoming high-end flagship phone.

The most important thing about these newly leaked renders of the Huawei P20 is what’s on its back: a set of three cameras. The three lenses are arranged on the back of the handset horizontally on the upper left corner of the device. These renders match previously leaked sketches for the P20, as pointed out by Phone Arena.

Rumors of a triple-lens camera setup for the Huawei P20 first surfaced back in December when leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared marketing materials. Back then, the device was believed to be called the Huawei P11. The leaked marketing materials suggested that the upcoming Huawei smartphone would have a triple lens camera system that’s capable of 5x hybrid zoom.

The leaked ads also suggest the upcoming device will have a 24MP front-facing camera and that all of the cameras on the device will be co-developed by Leica. Leica is the German company known for high-end cameras and lenses, and has been Huawei’s strategic partner since 2016.

Triple cameras on a smartphone may seem odd, but it should mean better quality images. The Huawei P10 features a dual-camera setup; one with an RGB sensor and another with a monochrome sensor. The RGB sensor takes the photo, while the monochrome one improves the image by providing more details and gathering more light.

For the Huawei P20, the three lenses on the device will work a bit somewhat similar to this. Allegedly, the three images captured by the cameras will be merged into one photo that has a resolution of 40 megapixels.

There’s really no way of telling if these renders are 100 percent accurate or just mere recreations based on previous leaks. What seems certain at this point however is that the Huawei P20 will indeed come with a triple-lens camera setup, which will only help the Chinese company’s already growing popularity.

So, when will the Huawei P20 launch? According to Forbes, Huawei won’t unveil the phone in February at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. A “reliable source” informed Forbes that Huawei may unveil the P20 at an event in Europe later in the year, possibly in late March.

