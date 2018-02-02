A Georgia teen died of influenza A days after testing negative for the flu, reports said Thursday. Kira Molina, 15, got tested Jan. 25, but died Tuesday of liver failure in an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive in her home on Sunday.

The Coweta County coroner Richard Hawk confirmed during a press conference that the cause of death was the flu, which was not detected last week. Parents Marino Molina and Jacqueline Wilkins were heartbroken after the tragedy and said they thought she was improving after falling ill last week.

“I really don’t know what to say, she was a great girl” Molina told 11Alive's Joe Henke in an interview, Thursday. "We’re just kind of lost. I kind of just want to sleep it away and pretend like it never happened. I never would have thought that night when I talked to her — I didn’t think it would be the last thing that I said."

Hawk confirmed Thursday that Molina was the first pediatric death in the state of Georgia this flu season. So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported at least 37 pediatric deaths. He also stressed her death was not caused by an overdose of acetaminophen.

He said, “the flu can get into the liver, by that acetaminophen or Tylenol is filtered out through the liver, and it can cause the liver function not to work well."

Hawk told local media that the teenager likely took a rapid flu test during her first hospital visit. He added that these tests are only 63 percent accurate and could result in a “false negative.”

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration took two of the top brands of rapid flu test kits off the market because of faulty results. However, some of these are still being used until they run out.

Influenza viruses are divided into three types: A, B and C, with type A and B viruses determined as the most serious.

Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Signs and Symptoms:

Flu usually comes on suddenly, unlike a cold. Symptoms can be moderate to severe but the most obvious ones include fever, chills, nonproductive cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headache and fatigue.

In some cases, patients may experience vomiting and diarrhea, which happens more commonly in children.

According to the CDC, fever is common but does not always accompany the flu. In complicated cases, it could lead to pneumonia, bronchitis and sinus and ear infections. Young children, the elderly, pregnant women and those at greater risk for complications.