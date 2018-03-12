A North Carolina woman, who claimed she suffers from a debilitating condition, was sued Friday by her insurance company, which allegedly saw photos of her engaging in physical activities.

New York Life filed a lawsuit against Cynthia McCullough after the company said it discovered Facebook photos of the woman going down a slide, playing Skee-Ball and with children at an arcade, according to the lawsuit filed by the company in federal court in Charlotte on Friday.

The insurance company wants its money returned.

McCullough told the company that reflex sympathetic dystrophy made it difficult for her to get dressed or bathe herself and that she required in-home care.

Since 2010, McCullough has reportedly received about $389,500 from her comprehensive long-term care policy, the lawsuit said, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The lawsuit also accused McCullough of transporting heavy objects into her vehicle and moving freely during an investigation between December 2016 and January 2017. She was also spotted driving 50 miles from her home to a church, the lawsuit said.

A church newsletter in August listed McCullough as pastor of St. John AME Zion Church in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. However, the church reportedly has had a new pastor since last fall, members of the congregation told the Observer.

During a 15-day surveillance last year, McCullough was seen driving to several locations including a bank, two restaurants, a doctor’s office and a gas station where she pumped gas herself, the lawsuit said.

New York Life informed McCullough in July that it was discontinuing her payments. She challenged the decision, stating that her condition was "severe and debilitating," according to the lawsuit.

Reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome (RSDS), or complex regional pain syndrome, is a chronic pain disorder typically affecting the arm or leg due to an injury, a surgery, a stroke or a heart attack, according to the Mayo Clinic.

