Instagram has announced a new feature for its Android and iOS apps that lets users share feed posts to their story. The new feature may be intended to make Instagram Stories a platform to promote accounts and have them exposed to a wider audience.

‘Today, we’re introducing a new way to easily share feed posts to your story,” Instagram said in a blog post. “When you come across something in feed that inspires you — like a post from a friend raising money for a cause or a photo of a new design from your favorite brand — you can now quickly share that post as a sticker to your story for your friends and followers to see.”

To share a feed post as an Instagram Story, users will only have to tap the airplane button below the post. This is also the same button that users would tap to share a post to a friend through a Direct message. A new “Create a story with this post” option should be present on top of the new sharing page.

Photo: Instagram

Tapping that option will turn that feed post into a sticker that users can share as an Instagram Story. Users will be able to rotate, resize and move the sticker around. Users will also be able to tap on the sticker to change its style. As usual, users will still be able to add texts, doodles and other decorations like GIFs or other stickers on the post. When users are done editing, they can share it as an Instagram Story.

“All posts shared to stories display the original poster’s username. When you see a post in someone’s story, you can tap it to check out the original post and see more from the person who created it,” the company said. “You can only share posts from public accounts. If you don’t want your posts shared to stories by other people, you can easily opt out in settings.”

TechCrunch believes that the new feature could be a potential source of traffic for those who want more exposure. Creators on Instagram could start sharing feed posts specifically designed to be shared by their followers on their Instagram Stories. This also eliminates the tedious process of taking a screenshot and sharing it as an Instagram Story.

The new feature also brings Stories and feed posts closer together in the same app. The Next Web pointed out that before this update, the two were completely separate from each other. Now both can get equal attention from users.

The new Instagram Stories feature is now available on the Android app. Meanwhile, Instagram said the feature will be coming to the iOS app “in the coming days.”

Photo: REUTERS/Thomas White