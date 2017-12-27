Jack Blessing, an actor who starred in the popular series “The Naked Truth” and “Moonlighting,” died at the age of 66. He died at his home in Chatsworth, California, on Nov. 14. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer for quite some time, the actor's son Ian told the Hollywood Reporter.

According to Net Worth Post, Blessing had an estimated net worth of $1.7 million. Born on Jul. 29, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland, Blessing started his career as a member of Boston’s seminal improvisational company “The Proposition.” He worked in the Emmy award- winning television film “The Defection of Simas Kudrika” in 1978 with Alan Arkin. Thereafter, he moved to New York City, but didn’t stay there for long. In 1979, he worked in another TV movie with Linda Purl — “Women at West Point.” He soon moved to Los Angeles.

After spending two years in episodic television, Blessing got his first television series “Small and Frye” in 1983. In the Disney-CBS comedy, Blessing played the character Chip Frye while Darren McGavin did the role of his detective partner Nick Small.

In 1987, Blessing starred in “Mr. President” for Fox Series. He also played the role of MacGillicuddy in the last two seasons of the television classic show “Moonlighting” in 1985. In the 1995-98 ABC-NBC sitcom series “The Naked Truth,” where Tea Leoni was portrayed as a tabloid reporter, Blessing acted as her unbalanced building manager, Mr. Donner.

His roles in episodic TV counts to more than 100 which include his performances in some of the landmark shows in the television world including in M*A*S*H, aired in 1972.

Blessing also worked in a number of films like "LBJ: The Early Years" in 1987, "Amos" in 1985 and "Joshua’s Heart" in 1990. He worked with actors like Randy Quaid, Kirk Douglas, Melissa Gilbert, Graham Green and Jon Voight.

Apart from working before the camera, Blessing also lent his voice to more than 3,000 movies and television shows.

Blessing married Lora Staley, an actress who appeared in movies like Risky Business. The two met each other while working as understudies on a comedy at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. She also appeared in an episode of “Moonlighting” with her husband in 1989. They were together for the last 32 years.

Apart from his wife, Blessing was also survived by his two sons — Ian and Christopher.

Ian took to Facebook to pay tribute to his father. He wrote, “I love you, Dad. The last year and a half was a gift to us, as was your entire life. We're the luckiest family in the world. Best of luck in the astral plane. I know you're going to crush it.”