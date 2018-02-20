One top-tier free agent remains unsigned with spring training games set to get underway in a matter of days. Jake Arrieta is baseball's best available player, and it might only be a matter of time before he finds his home for the 2018 MLB season.

Arrieta entered the offseason as part of a group of four major leaguers that seemed likely to land nine-figure contracts. One by one, they are finally landing long-term deals after a three-month standstill.

First, it was Yu Darvish, who received $126 million guaranteed over six years from the Chicago Cubs. Eric Hosmer joined the San Diego Padres a week later for $144 million over eight years. J.D. Martinez was the latest domino to fall, signing a five-year, $110 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

That just leaves Arrieta, the former Cubs’ ace that has the best track record of the entire foursome.

It was just a little over two years ago that the right-hander won the 2015 National League Cy Young award, going 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. He followed that up by going 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA in Chicago’s 2016 World Series season, and Arrieta still had a respectable 3.53 ERA in what was considered to be a down 2017 campaign.

Arrieta isn’t going to get close to the $200 million contract offer that he reportedly was seeking earlier in the winter. It’d make sense for his contract to look like Darvish’s, considering the pitchers are the same age with similar career numbers.

Many of the teams that were reportedly interested in Darvish have also been linked to Arrieta. Chicago at least thought about re-signing Arrieta, though they have clearly moved on. Teams like the Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals could be in play for Arrieta after missing out on Darvish.

The Los Angeles Dodgers attempted to keep Darvish, whom they acquired at last year’s trade deadline. They didn’t clear enough payroll to make the pitcher a competitive offer, and that could mean they aren’t among the favorites to land Arrieta.

#Brewers would love to add Jake Arrieta but he'd take payroll to club record $110 million-plus in 2018 and more in future seaons. Arb-eligibles after this year include Nelson, Knebel, Villar, Davies, Shaw, Santana, Pina and Perez. — Phil Rogers (@philgrogers) February 20, 2018

Phillies and Jake Arrieta are having dialogue. Phils people (MacPhail, Klentak, Jordan, etc.) love him from their days in Baltimore together. Phils would prefer shorter term tho, so there’s a gap. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 20, 2018

The Philadelphia Phillies are the latest team that’s been connected to Arrieta. According to Jon Heyman of FagRag Sports, the two sides are speaking. Philadelphia reportedly isn’t yet willing to give Arrieta the lengthy deal that he’s seeking.

Philadelphia has the money to spend if they really want to make a splash, given that they are dead last in baseball with a payroll below $45 million, according to Spotrac. The Phillies are probably at least one year away from competing for a playoff spot, which could prevent them from shelling out $100 million on a veteran this offseason.

Milwaukee is making a push to contend in 2018, having already given $80 million to Lorenzo Cain and trading for Christian Yelich. Would they push the envelope even further and bring their payroll beyond $100 million in order to improve their chances of challenging the Cubs in the NL Central?

If the recent free-agent signings are any indication, the questions surrounding Arrieta will be answered sooner rather than later.

Photo: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images