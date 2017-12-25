Jamie Lynn Spears and her husband, Jamie Watson, are expecting their first child together.

On her Instagram account, Spears shared a photo with her husband and daughter, Maddie Aldridge, and confirmed that she’s pregnant with baby number two. The singer also showed off her growing baby bump and said that Maddie will finally be a big sister.

Spears also confirmed that she has been working on new music ever since she decided to lie low earlier this year. Her new songs will be unveiled sometime next year.

The younger sister of Britney Spears and Watson faced a major ordeal earlier this year after Maddie went into a coma following an ATV accident. The 9-year-old has since recovered, and Spears shared a photo of Maddie on her social media account as part of her “12 Days of JLS” hashtag.

According to E! News, Maddie was riding an ATV in Kentwood, Louisiana when the vehicle toppled over and submerged the young girl into the water. Maddie became unconscious and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

While at the facility, Spears and her family were told that Maddie was in a coma, and she woke up two days later. Spears was delighted over the fact that the young girl did not suffer from brain injury and other complications.

“No one knew until she woke up that what was going to happen. The doctors did a lot of tests before she woke up, and it was encouraging, but still – no one knew for us. Everyone was really worried because they didn’t know how bad the brain injury was. They didn’t know if she was going to recognize them or if she’d ever be the same,” a source told People.

“When she woke up, they said it was obvious she recognized them all. Everybody was crying because it was such a miracle,” the source added.

At present, Maddie is back in school, and she constantly graces her mom’s social media account.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT