Will “Jane the Virgin” truly end with Season 5? Lead star Gina Rodriguez had hinted earlier that the next season might be the last for the telenovela.

Rodriguez spoke during the Women To Watch day of panels from Create & Cultivate and Fossil in Austin, Texas last March, according to Variety. She was talking about her first-hand experience as a director, which really thrilled fans. However, she shocked fans when she casually mentioned their “final season.”

“When it came to directing ‘Jane,’ as the star of the show — as a woman, as Latina, I was like, ‘I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied,’” she said of her decision to take charge.

Rodriguez added that it was “the most incredible experience,” and she is proud to note that it was actually “the highest-rated of the season.” She then concluded that she plans to “do more [directing] next year — in our final season.”

Nobody has confirmed nor denied what Rodriguez said after that. So when Andrea Navedo, who plays the feisty Xiomara Villanueva in the series, talked to Vulture, she was asked about the possibility of “Jane the Virgin” ending with Season 5.

“I will say this — I have heard [showrunner] Jennie Urman say from the beginning that when she originally came up with a concept and everything, she planned out the series and she saw it ending in season five,” she said.

But when asked if that has been confirmed recently, Navedo laughingly answered no.

This is the same thing Urman earlier told The Hollywood Reporter. While she has the story all mapped out, Urman said that everything is still open to change.

“I have a specific end point that I would like to build towards, but it's not all in my hands so I have to talk to my bosses about that and hope that we're on the same page,” Urman shared.

Urman is looking forward to talking with the network bosses soon since she has to plan on pulling “all of the threads together” and hopefully give fans “a really satisfying conclusion to the story.”

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EDT. Photo: The CW