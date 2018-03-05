Gina Rodriguez is a big star, but she isn’t afraid of taking selfies with even bigger names. The “Jane the Virgin” actress reunited with two famous Oscar winners during the 2018 Academy Awards.

On Monday, Rodriguez shared two photos from the night prior — one with Rita Moreno and another with Meryl Streep. Joe LoCicero, Rodriguez’s boyfriend, was also in the selfies.

Moreno has worked with the 33-year-old before. She has played Rodriguez’s paternal grandmother Liliana De La Vega in four episodes of The CW’s “Jane the Virgin.” In her Instagram story, Rodriguez called Moreno “my living legend, my living icon.”

Both actresses were presenting at the 2018 Oscars, and both made headlines with their dresses. While the younger actress is making plenty of best dressed lists today, Moreno is being talked about for wearing the same dress she wore to the 1962 Academy Awards (when she won best supporting actress for “West Side Story”).

Meanwhile, Streep and Rodriguez have not worked together, but they met during last year’s awards season. At the 2017 SAG Awards, Rodriguez posted a photo of herself fawning over the “Post” actress on the red carpet.

The social media savvy star used her Instagram story to take viewers through her day Sunday. While her hair and makeup artists were getting ready at her house, she was boxing in her garage. Once she cleaned up and headed to the event, Rodriguez shared videos with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelly Marie Tran and Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu.

Though she didn’t share the moment on social media, Rodriguez also had a wardrobe malfunction backstage when her dress got her caught onto something and she nearly fell over. Luckily, her fellow presenter Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, was nearby to keep her upright.

While the Golden Globe winner is most recognized for her work on the small screen, she is finding time to make hit movies. Rodriguez was part of the voice cast of “Ferdinand,” which was up for best animated feature at the Oscars. She is also currently starring in “Annihilation” alongside Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images