Jason Gardiner received intense backlash over his controversial post involving Princess Diana.

On Thursday, the "Dancing on Ice" judge took to Instagram to share a photo of Queen Elizabeth II staring at Meghan Markle during the royal wedding ceremony. His caption read: "When you're plotting a car crash, but remember you already used that idea once before."

Gardiner's followers did not like his post and deemed it "inappropriate" and "disrespectful." According to Daily Mail, over 7,500 of his followers didn't find the meme funny at all.

"Horrible post ! Makes you look like a first class idiot , have some respect, this is not funny," aliisonjj66 commented.

"@thejasongardiner utterly disgusting! Take this down you evil queer," gilessmithson wrote.

"This is sick. An absolutely disgusting post, there's a line & I'm pretty sure you've crossed it," natchilinski posted.

"This is disgusting. Imagine someone posting a mockery of your mother's death. Hold your head in shame," samalexhodes wrote.

Meanwhile, there are also some users who agreed with Gardiner's post. They believe that the late Princess of Wales was indeed murdered.

"Open your eyes people, i totally agree with him i love princess diane n her boys, meghan is perfect for harry, but princess diane was murdered," zarayacoob commented.

"You're not the first to think it and you won't be the last. My mum and a few others I know of have said the same thing. It's sad but you can’t help but think it," jemimajane_89 wrote.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, shared earlier that she had a premonition of her death months before it happened. According to Burrell, Prince William and Prince Harry's mom suspected Prince Charles of plotting an accident to kill her, so he could remarry Camilla Parker-Bowles.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell recalled. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Princess Dian and Princess Charles didn't have a happy marriage. The Prince of Wales was reportedly having an affair with Camilla while they were married.

Meanwhile, according to a body language expert, Prince Charles had been showing signs of distress and happiness during his wedding with Princess Diana.

"At a crucial point he wipes away his imaginary tears. This is an action that people often perform when they are feeling sad," Dr. Peter Collett said. "It suggests that Charles is having deep regrets about what he has got himself into."

