Jennifer Garner recently picked up her two daughters, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, from school, while her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is in New York City.

Garner was photographed in her complete workout gear on her way to her daughters’ school. In the photos shared online via the Daily Mail, Garner is seen wearing a gray workout jacket, black leggings, blue rubber shoes and white socks. She was also holding a coffee cup during her sighting.

The actress’ ex-husband just returned to New York, where he reunited with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus. The “Batman” actor has been splitting his time between the Big Apple and Los Angeles so he could also bond with his three kids.

During a recent interview, Affleck admitted that playing or bonding with his three children could be very tiring at times. After all, his two daughters love playing with dolls, and this is not something that interests him.

“Sometimes it feels like work and only looks happy in retrospect. You’re like, ‘That was exhausting,’ and then later you’re like, ‘That was go great, I was playing with all three of them.’ But at the time you’re like, ‘When will this end, Lord? I can’t play dolls anymore!’” he said (via People).

But Affleck also said that he enjoys taking his kids to school and then picking them up afterwards. “I like dropping them off and having that part of the routine and having them be used to that and know that their dad is there and takes them to school and that feels good,” he said.

Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015, but it was only in April 2017 that they officially filed for divorce. Even after their split, Garner and Affleck have stayed amicable towards each other. In fact, Affleck is always around his ex-wife and their three kids especially when there are important occasions or events.

After bonding with his kids, Affleck returns home to New York and sees to it that he also spends time with the “Saturday Night Live” producer, Shookus.

