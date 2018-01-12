Jennifer Garner recently shared her bloody transformation for an upcoming movie via her Instagram account.

In the video, Garner is sitting on a chair while her team of hairstylists and makeup artists prepared her for her camera test look. The actress’ bloody look will be featured in her upcoming movie, titled “Peppermint.”

Garner captioned the photo by thanking her team for cleaning her up after “messing” with her.

“Peppermint” is a thriller film, where Garner plays the role of Riley, a young mother who has nothing to lose. Her focus is on getting revenge from her rivals and making sure they suffer until their deaths.

Meanwhile, this is the second time in two weeks that Garner shared her transformation on social media. Earlier this month, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife uploaded a photo of herself with a beard taken years ago.

Garner said that she was supposed to star in a movie in 2011, but she wasn’t able to commit to the project because she found out she was pregnant with her third child, Samuel.

The actress’ transformations came after rumors swirled that she and Josh Duhamel were dating. A tabloid previously reported that Garner and Duhamel were an item, and linked the story to the fact that Duhamel and Fergie have also divorce.

However, Garner previously told Entertainment Tonight that she’s single and not interested to date anyone at the moment. Additionally, Garner and Affleck are focused on their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5. Duhamel and Fergie are also co-parenting their son, Axl Jack, 4.

In other news, if Garner isn’t ready to date anyone, the same cannot be said about her ex-husband. Affleck has been dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus for the past six months. Reports claimed that the two have also moved in together.

But until today, Shookus has not yet met Garner and Affleck’s three children. The “SNL” producer and Garner have not also met each other in person.

Photo: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images