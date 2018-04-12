Jesse Williams’ estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee wants the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor to give more child support money. She claims she’s been paying for all their kids’ bills and now wants Williams to do his part.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Drake-Lee, a real estate broker, says the $50,695 per month that her ex gives her and their children: daughter Sadie, 4, and son Maceo, 2, is not enough to cover their expenses. She claims that their monthly expenses usually totals to $73,369.

Drake-Lee pointed out that she’s the one paying for all of their kids’ bills right now. She then cited expenses for clothing, food, dance lessons, swimming lessons, child care, tuition and traveling outside of L.A. to visit family in her filing.

Aside from asking Williams to increase his financial support to them, Drake-Lee also wants the actor to cover her legal fees amounting to $200,000. Drake-Lee claims her ex could afford all of her requests because he is earning at least $250,000 per episode of the ABC medical drama.

It can be noted that earlier this year, Williams agreed to only pay $60,000 for Drake-Lee’s lawyers. At the time, the “Cabin in the Woods” star also agreed to pay child support from $33,000 to $50,695, as pointed out by Daily Mail.

Last month, it was revealed that the divorcing couple have been granted joint physical custody over their children. The court documents that People found indicated a specific schedule for the months when Williams is allowed to have his kids around. The custodial schedule takes into account Williams’ ongoing work on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Williams and Drake-Lee tied the knot in Los Angeles in September 2012 after exclusively dating for more than five years. Williams filed for divorce in April 2017 amid reports that he was cheating on Drake-Lee with actress Minka Kelly.

Williams and Kelly later on confirmed their romantic relationship but didn’t say when exactly it began. They first met around January 27 when they did a project involving a video game in Paris. Early this year, a source exclusively disclosed to Us Weekly that the pair have called it quits.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff Schear