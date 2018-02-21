Jimmy Kimmel recently explained his on-camera reaction to Fergie’s performance at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the host said that he was unaware that he was shown on camera while Fergie was singing the National Anthem.

“Fergie gave an unusually sultry version of our National Anthem. In hindsight, trying to work in the words ‘my humps my humps, my lovely lady lumps’ may have been a mistake. I didn’t really I was on camera – but then my phone started just buzzing with text after text and I was like, ‘Oh, I think I might have been on camera. Fergie even apologized for her performance. She said she tried her best and the reason she decided to sing the song that way was because she is a risk taker,” Kimmel said (via People).

After explaining himself, Kimmel went on to give Fergie some friendly advice. He said that if the singer – or any other artist – will have the chance to sing “Star-Spangled Banner” in public, they should not take risks. Rather, they should stick to the original version.

“Don’t take risks when you’re doing brain surgery, don’t take risks driving a school bus – or singing the national anthem. Just regular is fine,” he said.

Kimmel also defended Fergie and said that he knows she did not intentionally try to destroy the song.

On Sunday, Fergie gave the National Anthem a jazzy rendition, and the viewers, as well as the athletes and other celebrities at the event, were not very pleased with her version. Draymond Green’s reaction was also caught on camera, and he ended up making the massive crowd at the game laugh while Fergie was still singing.

One day later, Fergie issued an apology and said that she would be open to singing the National Anthem again if she will be given the chance to do so.

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best,” she said.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images