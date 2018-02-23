A lot has changed in the six months since Jon Jones’ UFC career appeared to be in jeopardy because of a second United States Anti-Doping Agency violation. The former light heavyweight champion has a hearing with the California State Athletic Commission scheduled for Feb. 27, and the odds of Jones returning to the UFC in the near future might be in his favor.

The oddsmakers at BetDSI give Jones better than even odds of competing in a UFC fight in 2018. That would mean his final suspension would be for less than 18 months, considering Jones failed a drug test on July 28, one day before defeating Daniel Cormier for the 205-pound title.

“By the end of this month, I think we get some clarity on the issues. We have a hearing with the California State Athletic Commission and we’re hoping to get the investigation with USADA wrapped up by then, as well,” Jones’ manager, Malki Kawa, said on “The Luke Thomas Show” last week.

“Hopefully it all works out that way. I got to assume that by the end of March, for a fact, we will get this resolved and get an idea of what it’s looking like. I’d like to say about a 95 percent chance (he fights in 2018).”

Jones is facing up to a four-year suspension because of his previous infractions. He was suspended for one year from July 2016-July 2017 when he failed a drug test just days before UFC 200. Jones was found to have taken a sexual performance pill that was contaminated.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ that he recently spoke to Jones for the first time since the fighter failed the drug test in 2016. He seemed to have a more positive outlook on Jones’ future than the one he shared in the summer.

“If it ends up getting two or three (drug violations), it might be the end of his career,” White said, via MMAJunkie, at The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas in August. “So to talk about his legacy, it’s probably the end of his career.”

Jones is probably the greatest fighter in UFC history. He’s 22-1 in his MMA career with his only loss coming because of a disqualification. Jones became the UFC lightweight champion in 2011 and successfully defended the belt eight times in a row.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Here are the complete BetDSI odds regarding Jones’ future:

Result of Jon Jones’ CSAC Hearing for UFC 214 Failed Drug Test

8 months to 1-year suspension +275

13 months to 3-year suspension +325

4-year suspension +1000

6-month suspension +1150

Any other suspension length +5000

No suspension +10000

Will Jon Jones compete in a 2018 UFC event?

Yes -115

No -115

Will Jon Jones ever compete in another UFC event?

Yes -9000

No +4500

Jon Jones’ next opponent

Daniel Cormier +175

Alexander Gustafsson +300

Stipe Miocic +350

Francis Ngannou +700

Cain Velasquez +900

Volkan Oezdemir +950

Jimi Manuwa +1500

Fabricio Werdum +2000

Misha Cirkunov +3500

Glover Teixeira +5000

Alistair Overeem +5000

Field (Any fighter not listed) +5500