Kylie Jenner has really lucked out having Jordyn Woods as her best friend. Now that the lip kit mogul has become a mother to Stormi Webster, Woods has promised to be by her side every step of the way.

“I think no matter who your best friend is, it’s important to be there for them and be supportive, and obviously you want to help guide them in whatever decision they make because everyone is their own person,” Woods told Entertainment Tonight. “They make their own decision. It’s just your job to be there as a friend to be supportive.”

Woods noticed that Jenner has changed a lot ever since she became a mom, and for her, that’s a wonderful transformation. “I think that whenever someone has a child, no matter who it is, there’s always growth and things to be learned so I think it’s just - child birth and becoming a parent is a beautiful thing,” she said.

Woods, a model, earlier dismissed what society has come to label as plus-sized clothing. She really hated that description, and told Obsessee, “Yes, I’m a ‘curve’ model, but to be completely honest, I feel like there should be no separate sections in fashion - there should just be one. If it fits, it fits, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Woods stands up for individuality, and she encouraged people to embrace their differences even if it clashes with society’s perception of beauty. “No one else is me, no one else looks like me, has my body type, and I don’t look like them, so why would I try to fit in these standards and fit in this clothing?” she questioned.

She has actually lost a lot of weight this year, and it’s all because of her newfound obsession with the gym. Woods told E! News that she actually has a love-hate relationship with the gym, but she is happy with how much her body has changed - for the better.

“Just staying consistent and doing something everyday whether it's walking, jogging, squats, weights at home or going to the gym. I feel like a little bit of something every day is very helpful,” she said. “I look back to videos of me working out five months ago or two months ago and I'm like, ‘Wow!’ Because I do it everyday, so much has changed so fast.” Photo: Getty Images/Jerritt Clark