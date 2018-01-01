Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may have not celebrated Christmas Day together, but the on-again, off-again couple made sure to welcome 2018 with each other.

According to E! News, the “Despacito” singer flew out of Canada to Cabo to be with Gomez and her girlfriends in time for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Bieber also shared a series of videos via his Instagram stories while at the dining room of a luxury villa that Gomez and friends were also staying in.

Bieber and Gomez have not yet been photographed together during their vacation, but it’s obvious that he flew to the same place to be with her.

Before Christmas Day, People reported that Gomez has never invited Bieber to celebrate the occasion with her family. As such, the couple may have decided to ring in the New Year together since Gomez celebrated it with her gal pals.

“Justin’s family always loved Selena, but Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin. Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited,” the source said at that time.

Gomez and Bieber did not also spend Thanksgiving Day together. A source told E! News, “They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas. They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holidays.”

Another source said, “Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together.”

Luckily, the couple managed to squeeze in a date night in Seattle just days before Christmas. However, Gomez walked out of her rumored boyfriend while they were at a club because she disliked the fact that his dancing drew out too much attention.

After Gomez walked out on Bieber, the “Baby” singer immediately followed her out of the club, according to E! News.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt