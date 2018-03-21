UPDATE: 5:40 a.m. EDT - At least 25 people were killed and 18 others injured in a suicide bombing, Afghan officials confirmed to TOLO News on Wednesday. They said the death toll may rise.

The car bomb set off by a suicide bomber targeted people walking away from a shrine near the Kabul University. According to eyewitnesses, all the casualties were civilians.

Original story:

An explosion outside Ali Abad hospital near Kabul University in Afghanistan was reported on Wednesday.

A suicide bomb that reportedly went off in Kart-e-Char area in PD3, near the hospital in the capital city, has so far claimed dozens of lives, according to an Afghan journalist, Bilal Sarwary.

In a tweet earlier, the journalist who had reportedly spoken to a police personnel in the area, said, “At least 19 people killed. 19 dead bodies on the ground. We have a big number of casualties also. The area was crowded with civilians and families, a Kabul police officer in the area tells me.”

Sarwary in a latest tweet said that at least 30 people were killed in the blast and 41 were wounded, according to health, intelligence and police sources in Kabul.

However, ANI, Asia’s leading news agency, reported that so far they had reports of three deaths and seven wounded people in the area.

According to a report, PD3 area Police Chief Abdulhamid Chakari confirmed a car bomb was used in the explosion. He feared a large number of casualties in the area.

Photo: Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images