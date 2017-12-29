Kaia Gerber recently channeled her mom, Cindy Crawford, in her latest photo on Instagram.

In the snap, the 16-year-old supermodel is wearing a one-piece red swimsuit that resembled Crawford’s attire on the cover of “Cindy Crawford -- Shape Your Body Workout” DVD. Gerber’s hair is tied in a half bun, and she is looking away from the camera.

Crawford’s hair, on the other hand, wasn’t tied in the cover photo of her workout video, and the supermodel is also looking straight towards the camera.

Gerber and Crawford share a close resemblance with each other, and they are both aware of it. In November, the teenager joked about not seeing their facial similarities via another social media post.

In the snap, Crawford is hugging Gerber from the back, while their blonde locks fall on their shoulders. The two also have very similar lips, eyebrows, eyes and nose in the picture.

Earlier this year, Gerber said her resemblances with her mom go way beyond their physical appearance. “It’s not even just the way that we look alike. We have the same mannerisms… just like, the way we react to certain situations is the same – and I think that’s where it really shines through how much alike we are,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

During the same interview, Gerber also revealed that a lot of her friends ask her what it’s like to be the daughter of Crawford. But the teen said that her mom is very “normal” at home.

“She’s my mom and I think people would be surprised to see she’s the least diva, just like, most easy-going person I know,” she said.

Crawford also had a lot of nice things to say about her daughter. “I think the best thing that I tried to pass on to Kaia is to just be true to yourself and to feel like you’re good enough just the way you are. And then, anything else that you want to do, just listen to that voice inside,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Kovac