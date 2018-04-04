Fans of “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco are always eager to learn something new about her private life, but at least for right now, they’re going to have to wait if they want to see the actress become a mom.

Back in 2017, Cuoco, who was dating equestrian Karl Cook at the time, joked about having “baby fever” while attending the launch of Haylie Duff’s children’s line, Little Moon Society. At the time, Cuoco insisted she wasn’t having a baby, but admitted it was hard not to want one someday after she looked at the clothing Duff had designed.

“Is it weird that I want to wear these clothes? Is that weird? In the largest size possible?” she joked at the time. “It does give you a little bit of baby fever! Everybody is so cute, everyone looks so adorable, hard not to.”

Since then, there have been some big changes in Cuoco’s life. While she still isn’t expecting a child anytime soon, things have progressed further along in her relationship with Cook. The two became engaged on Cuoco’s 32nd birthday on Nov. 30, 2017.

The announcement came after Cook posted a video of a crying Cuoco on Instagram. In the image, she tearfully shows off the ring that’s on her finger, before remembering to say yes to her beau of two years.

Cuoco and Cook’s relationship has thus far played out a bit differently from the one she previously shared with her ex-husband, Ryan Sweeting. Cuoco became engaged to the former tennis pro in September 2013 after only three months of dating, and they married on New Year’s Eve that same year. However, by September 2015, they had separated, with a divorce that was finalized in 2016.

Cuoco recently spoke out about her former marriage in an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, admitting that she hadn’t been sure she would ever get married again after her first experience because Sweeting changed after they became husband and wife.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” she told the magazine. “My ex ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault—that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient… I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

Cuoco and Cook have not yet set a wedding date.

