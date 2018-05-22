The United States Navy veteran, who shot dead an Indian software engineer in Kansas in February 2017, pleaded guilty to hate crime and firearm charges Monday.

Adam Purinton, 53, killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounded Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe.

He reportedly approached Kuchibhotla and Madasani when they were in a bar, demanding to know where they were from. Purinton then proceeded to call the men "terrorists" and yelled "Get out of my country!" after which he was escorted out of the bar by two patrons.

However, he returned half an hour later and fired at the two men. He also shot another patron, Ian Grillot, who had escorted him out.

Kuchibhotla, who was a legal U.S. resident, died of injuries while the other two survived the attack. The incident drew worldwide attention and shocked the Indian community in the country.

The attack was believed to be part of a wave of nationwide attacks against religious and ethnic minority groups following the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, who criticized illegal immigration.

Photo: REUTERS/Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/Pool

Purinton targeted the two Indian nationals "because of their actual and perceived race, colour, religion and national origin," said Federal prosecutors.

Witnesses said he enquired if they were legal residents of U.S. before proceeding to shoot them.

Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio said in a statement: “Hate crimes are acts of evil. While we cannot ameliorate the irreparable harm to the victims and their families, we hope that securing this guilty plea brings them some measure of closure.”

Purinton went on a murderous rampage with clear plan to kill on the basis of race, color, religion, and national origin, he said.

“Today’s change in the federal hate crime case against the murderer of my husband Srinu is a significant step to putting an end to hate crimes committed against people of colour and from different cultures. The actions of the court today send a strong message that hate is never acceptable,” said Sunayana Dumala, Kuchibhotla’s wife, while thanking the federal prosecutors and FBI.

Purinton was already sentenced to 50 years imprisonment without parole on state murder charges.

The Justice Department said the sentencing is scheduled for July 2. The federal prosecutors and the defense are seeking the maximum sentence of life imprisonment despite the Kansas sentence.