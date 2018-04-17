Kate Middleton is giving birth to a baby boy soon, according to a psychic.

An insider previously revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge is due on April 23. However, according to a psychic, Middleton will deliver her baby on Monday.

"I think she will give birth today," Katie Helliwell told Express. "She will have a beautiful baby boy weighing 8 pound 1 ounce."

Helliwell, who claims to receive insights through the "spirit world," also predicted the name of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's youngest sibling. She said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will name the baby after Kate's grandfather.

"Kate's grandad is with her and trying to support her," the psychic continued. "I feel the baby will be named after him and he will be similar in personality."

The publication noted that Helliwell could be referring to Middleton's paternal grandfather, Peter Francis Middleton. Peter died in 2010 only days after Prince William and Middleton announced their engagement.

Meanwhile, according to Irish bookie, Prince William and Middleton are likely to name their third bundle of joy, Arthur. It has 5/1 odds.

"We've seen a really chunky bet on Will and Kate's third baby being a boy this morning, so we've been forced to stop accepting bets as we think someone must be in the know," spokesman Paddy Power said.

Initially, the most favorite name was Alice. The name is connected to Prince Philip. According to a royal commentator, it is fitting for the upcoming royal to be named after Princess Alice of Greece, the mother of the Duke of Edinburgh who died in 1969.

"Will and Kate have been keen to pay tribute to both sides of the family, so I would love to see Alice, which is undergoing a resurgence in terms of being cool," Victoria Arbiter said. "And Prince Philip's mother was quite an extraordinary woman, so it would be a lovely tribute."

Meanwhile, the psychic is not the first one to claim that Prince William and Middleton are expecting a boy. According to Ulrika Johnson, who predicted her own births accurately, the new addition to the Cambridges is a boy.

"I remember my English grandmother talking about how, when the baby is 'out front' as opposed to 'spread evenly', it was a boy," Johnson said.​

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons ​