Prince William and Kate Middleton's body languages reveal their romantic connection.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rarely hold hands in public unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, this does not speak about the entirety of their relationship. In fact, according to Patti Wood, author of "Snap: Making the most of First Impressions, Body Language and Charisma," Prince William and Middleton are sweeter when they are alone together.

Wood checked the usual habits of Prince William and Middleton in public. She noticed that the couple does not touch each other and does not stand super close which "makes what they're doing even more significant," she told Elite Daily.

Wood checked three photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and she saw the connection between the two. In fact, she finds them more passionate in private.

In this snap, Wood hinted about the couple's romantic connection by referring to the angle of their hips. "If you look at him on the left, see how his body — the lower torso body and then the belly — [is] slightly angled toward her, and her pelvis is slightly angled toward him … that's called the 'love V'" Wood explained. "It shows a love connection and that’s really, really nice."

Wood also saw that couple's intimate moment together in that shot. "If you look at her body straight on up, it's slightly in toward him, to lean in and give him a little bit of her weight to make that moment happen," Wood added. "It shows they are [sharing] an intimate moment together. It shows they are connected."

In addition, Wood said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a healthy connection. Prince William and Middleton is also a solid team. In fact, they match and mirror, which shows over time when a couple is in love.

According to Robin Kermode, Prince William and Middleton are "emotionally close" and they don't hold hands in public because they "do not feel the need to prove their love."

Although Prince William and Middleton are very private when it comes to their affection, there are rare moments when they can't get their hands off from each other. Earlier this month, many noticed when Middleton slightly touched Prince William's knees during their "Blue Peter" interview.

Also, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen holding hands as they walked their way to attend the royal family's traditional Christmas service on Monday. The couple looked relaxed and Middleton was all smiles as she walked beside Markle and Prince Harry.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson