Kate Middleton and Prince William's baby no. 3 may arrive on their wedding anniversary.

Some royal fans are betting that the new addition to the Cambridge will arrive on Prince William and Middleton's wedding anniversary. In fact, the Bookmaker Coral is offering 8-1 odds for the third royal baby to arrive on April 29, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary.

"With Kate's due date just days before their anniversary there's a real chance that the couple could be blessed with the dream present on the day in the shape of their third child," said Harry Aitkenhead of Coral's.

Meanwhile, some are betting that Middleton may give birth on St. George's Day. Bookmaker Ladbrokes have given 10/1 chances for the baby to arrive on April 23. Meanwhile, its competitor Betway has 5/1 odds.

"It would be such a wonderful coincidence if Kate was to give birth on St George's Day, and patriotic punters have forced us to cut the odds on the newest member of the Royal family entering the world on April 23rd," said Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes.

Meanwhile, in case the baby will not arrive on Prince William and Middleton's anniversary, there are chances that it may arrive on the same day as Princess Charlotte's birthday. The little princess will turn 3 on May 2.

In related news, even if the Duchess is only a few weeks away from her due date, she is not slowing down with work. In fact, on Wednesday, Middleton visited the Place2Be's new headquarters to officially open it. The new headquarters is now equipped with advanced facilities. This will help the organization train more counselors, teachers and school leaders to provide emotional and therapeutic support to school children.

A day prior to that, on Tuesday, Middleton stepped out alone and visited Pegasus Primary School in Oxford. Her visit was to learn more about the charity, Family Links.

Family Links empower children, parents, families, schools and workplaces to enjoy emotional health. The charity provides innovative and high-quality training to school and universities.

On Monday, Middleton is expected to join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The fab four will also meet the schoolchildren before attending the reception.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson