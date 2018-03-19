Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, was recently spotted in west London after her gym session.

The 34-year-old was photographed in her trendy oversized coat and protective head gear as she hopped on her bike. Underneath her coat she wore a black long-sleeved top and jeans. She also paired her ensemble with brown ankle-high boots.

Pippa’s sighting came as she left her gym, which she frequently visits. It is well-known that Pippa likes to stay fit and she is also regularly seen jogging outdoors. In 2011, she became an instant sensation after royal fans were enthralled at how fit and toned she looked in her Alexander McQueen bridesmaid’s dress at the wedding of her sister to Prince WIlliam.

And before her own wedding, in May 2017, it was reported that Pippa went on an extreme diet to make her look stunning for her special day. “She looked great in that bridesmaid dress, it’s what propelled her to fame, and she’ll no doubt look fantastic in her wedding dress later this month. Getting ready for a wedding is very much like prepping for a triathlon or marathon. You have a clear time-line in mind, and the end date isn’t moving anywhere, which is great for motivation,” her personal trainer, Matt Roberts, told The Telegraph.

But not everyone was impressed with Pippa’s drastic weight loss ahead of her nuptials. E! News reported in May that the Sirtfood Diet she was following could be dangerous since only 20 specific types of food may be consumed. This includes arugula, red wine, cocoa, coffee, kale, strawberries, walnuts, and more.

These types of food and drinks reportedly contain high levels of polyphenols, the chemical that apparently ramps up the body’s metabolism and its ability to burn fats.

The Sirtfood Diet is composed of two phases. The first phase is known as the Cut, and it lasts for seven days. On the first three days, only 1,000 calories may be consumed. And this consists of green juices and one full meal rich in Sirtfoods. For the rest of the week, 1,500 calories from green juices and two full meals may be consumed.

Phase two lasts 14 days, and it is called maintenance. One green juice and one full meal needs to be consumed.

Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images