Kevin Jonas is so looking forward to seeing his brother Joe Jonas walk the aisle with fiancée Sophie Turner.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old Jonas brother had a chat with Us Weekly and talked about his and the entire Jonas clan’s excitement for Joe and Turner’s relationship. Kevin admitted that they are stoked to welcome the actress to their family.

“Sophie’s great. We’re really excited to have her part of the family,” Kevin said in a report published Friday.

The “Married to Jonas” alum shared that he already has some ideas on what to do for Joe’s bachelor party. “There will be [a party], I’m sure … It’ll be more just like a celebration of Joe. It’s not gonna be anything, like, crazy or anything. But I think we’ll probably do something fun and go all out,” he revealed.

Kevin admitted however that Joe and Turner haven’t set the date of their wedding yet, so he isn’t sure when this bachelor party is going to happen. “I mean, we haven’t talked about it. I don’t even know when they’re going to get married, so we kind of have to plan around that,” he said.

Kevin also disclosed that it’s a bit hard to keep in touch with the couple at the moment due to their busy schedules. Turner is currently filming the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” On the other and, the DNCE frontman is doing the Australian version of “The Voice.”

“You know, we don’t get to see her as much because she was filming ‘Game of Thrones,’” Kevin said of Turner. “But I guess that’s kind of getting close to being done.”

Kevin then admitted that “it’s hard because Joe is in Australia doing ‘The Voice,’ which is cool for him. It’s just hard.”

“Like, I speak to him two times a day if I ever get to talk to him. It’s either 7 o’clock in the morning or 7 o’clock at night. That’s kind of when I can get in touch with him,” he added.

Aside from mentoring on “The Voice,” Jonas is also busy doing music. He recently collaborated with Loote and their fist-pumping single “Longer Than I Thought” is going to be part of the pop duo’s EP, called “single.,” which is slated for release on June 15, according to Billboard.

Joe, 28, and Turner, 22, announced their engagement last October after dating for almost a year. The “Cake by the Ocean” singer at the time took to Instagram to share a photo of Turner’s new sparkler and captioned it, “She said yes.”

In an interview with InStyle last year, Turner divulged why she found it easy to maintain a relationship a fellow celebrity like Joe. “I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world,” she said.

