After losing in court, Keyshia Cole has been ordered to pay Sabrina Mercadel over $100,000 for allegedly assaulting her in 2014, according to TMZ.

While $100,000 is a lot of money, and well over the average American salary, it shouldn’t be too difficult for Cole to come up with since she’s worth $9.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The lawsuit was a result of an incident three years ago, when Cole went to see Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman, her boyfriend at the time, at his West L.A. condo at night, to confront him about cheating on her. Inside, she found Mercadel. Supposedly, once Cole saw her at the apartment, she went after her by pulling on her hair, clawing at her with her nails and punching her in the face.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to the lawsuit, Mercadel said she told Cole that she had a strictly platonic relationship with Birdman and was sometimes his assistant, but Cole didn’t believe her and insinuated she was a prostitute, saying, “You can get your money later.”

After the whole ordeal, Birdman broke up with Cole and then Mercadel sued her for $4 million total, for financial and physical damages. She asked for $2 million for the loss of use of a finger, $200,000 for future medical expenses, $500,000 for emotional distress, $50,000 for loss of earnings and $300,000 for future loss of earnings.

Though she asked for millions, Mercadel was only awarded $100,635 by the judge after Cole was a no-show in court, and the suit ended with a default judgement.

Aside from dealing with court issues, Cole has a lot on her plate right now with having to try to promote her seventh studio album, “11:11 Reset,” which just came out this past October. It’s from all of these albums, many of which have gone platinum, and the multiple reality shows she’s starred in, that her net worth is so high. She also had a shoe line with Steve Madden, full of pumps, gladiator sandals and stilettos, that helped boost her valued worth.