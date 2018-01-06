Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that it was her family that encouraged her to lose weight because they said she was “hurting the brand.”

On Sunday’s episode of “Revenge Body,” the 33-year-old will talk about her weight loss journey. “I am a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. You know, for a long time I was told, ‘Khloe, you’ve got to lose weight because you’re really hurting the brand’ or this or that,” she said.

Kardashian understood even at a young age that her family’s concern came from their management side. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a long-running reality TV show, and Kardashian’s sisters have endorsed a slew of beauty and health products.

“I understood that it was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt and there’s a way to say things. I totally get how you feel,” she told this week’s guest.

As of late, Kardashian has already lost a total of 40 pounds. She has also become a fitness enthusiast and has been working out regularly. On top of her exercises, Kardashian has also been eating healthily.

But before losing weight, Kardashian grew up comparing herself to her much thinner sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

During an interview with People, Kardashian said that her sisters would always say that they weighed 102 pounds, while she weighed 140 pounds as a teenager.

But when she got older, she realized that there are a lot of different components to why she weighed more than her siblings. For instance, she also happens to be taller than them.

Despite weighing more than her siblings, Kardashian said that she never lost confidence in herself. “I was definitely at a place of good self-esteem to begin with, thank God. But I definitely feel more confident now, I feel sexier in my body. I’m not embarrassed if my girlfriends have a pool party, and I say I left my suit at home,” she said.

At present, Kardashian has not gained a lot of weight even though she is six months pregnant with her first child.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez