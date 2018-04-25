Danish inventor Peter Madsen was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. Madsen was charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse in Wall's killing.

Wall went missing when she went to interview the former co-founder of the non-profit organization Copenhagen Suborbitals in his homemade Submarine Nautilus on Aug, 10, 2017. Wall's dismembered body was found days later, with her torso being discovered a week after her disappearance. Wall's head and legs were found stuffed inside a bag in October. According to the police, portions of her body were weighed down with metal in an alleged effort to make them sink.

Madsen's sentencing came after prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen argued in court during the final arguments that the 46-year-old killed Wall to satisfy his sexual fantasies, the Guardian reported.

Earlier, the Danish inventor said in a statement that Wall died because of carbon monoxide poisoning aboard the submarine. When her body was found by police, he changed his statement telling authorities she died after a hatch accidentally fell on her head.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors presented the case with meticulous detailing asking for a life sentence, which in Denmark averages around 15 years. The prosecutors also asked for “single custody,” which would keep him behind bars as long as he is considered dangerous for the society, the Guardian reported.

Shortly after Wall was reported missing, the submarine on which she and Madsen were aboard sunk. Madsen, who was rescued, told the police that the submarine sunk as a result of a technical malfunction. Authorities later said Madsen may have purposefully sunk the submarine after killing Wall. Traces of her blood were found inside the submarine during investigation.

After his arrest, Madsen pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and abuse of a corpse. His lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, said at the time that Wall’s death was an accident.

When Madsen confessed to Wall's killing, he told investigators that after the journalist was dead he navigated the submarine in the Baltic Sea and slept with her body on board the vessel. Investigators found Wall's DNA on Madsen’s body, including cuts on his face and neck. Wall's body also had “several” stab wounds and stitches. Madsen had also admitted to dismembering Wall’s body and throwing her remains in the sea.

Madsen and his lawyer have 14 days to decide whether they would want to challenge the verdict of the court, the Guardian reported.

Photo: Getty Images/ JOHAN NILSSON