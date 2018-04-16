Korean Airlines on Monday announced that it had suspended one of its CEO’s daughters from her marketing position after she reportedly threw water at an executive during a board meeting, which led to a police investigation.

Cho Hyun-min, also known as Emily Cho, denied throwing the cup of water but has admitted to "pushing" it toward the advertising executive, Reuters reported.

Cho, 36, a senior vice president at the company, is the younger sister of another Korean Air executive, Cho Hyun-ah, who in 2014 made headlines for causing an onboard flight delay over the way she was served nuts.

Cho, who oversaw the company's marketing and commercials, took to Facebook and apologized for allegedly tossing a cup of water at an ad agency executive during a meeting last month in Seoul.

She reportedly lost her temper because she was unhappy with answers she received during the conference. The airline confirmed Cho had thrown a cup of water on the floor, but not at anyone's face.

"I apologize for my foolish behavior," she wrote. "It is my big fault that I could not control my emotions. I have no words to say for my action that I should not have done under any circumstances."

The national carrier said Cho suspension begins on Monday and that it would take further action following the police investigation.

"Korean Air has excluded senior vice president Cho Hyun-min from work and suspended her from duties as of April 16 until the outcome of the police investigation," the airline said in a statement.

The police investigation will look into whether Cho purposely threw the water on the ground, or at the ad executive, which could be considered assault.

Meanwhile, dozens of petitions surfaced on the South Korean presidential website calling for Cho's punishment. A petition demanding the word "Korean" be removed from the airline's name has garnered over 50,000 signatures as of Monday, according to BBC News.

"It is a national disgrace that this family keeps making embarrassing troubles while doing business under the 'Korea' brand," one petitioner wrote.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images