Kris Jenner and Kate Middleton seem to have similar tastes when it comes to strollers.

The “momager” reportedly bought an $8,000 stroller for her granddaughter, Chicago West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child was born on Monday, Jan. 15 via the reality TV star’s unnamed gestational carrier.

Following Chicago’s arrival, Jenner bought a pricey stroller for the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner-West clan at Couture Kids in Los Angeles. According to People, the doting grandmother did not only buy one Silver Cross stroller, but she bought a few.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not all of the strollers belong to Chicago or Jenner also purchased for Khloe Kardashian’s baby and Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

Middleton used a similar stroller for her daughter, Princess Charlotte. The mom of two was photographed pushed the infant in 2015, while Prince George looked on. An insider told the publication that Jenner bought an all-black version of the same stroller that Middleton purchased. She also purchased two black and white versions of the stroller.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Jenner splurged on her granddaughter. In December, TMZ reported that Jenner bought $10,000 worth of clothes and baby items at Petit Tresor.

Kardashian announced the arrival of her third child on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Two days later, she penned a lengthy post on her website and explained why she decided to hire a gestational carrier. The 37-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also differentiated the terms surrogate and gestational carrier and said that she actually went with the latter.

On Friday, Kardashian finally announced the name of her baby. She and her husband are known for giving their kids unique names. Their 4-year-old daughter is called North West, while their 2-year-old son is called Saint West.

Kardashian did not explain why they went with the name Chicago, but People noted that the rapper’s hometown is in Chicago.

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA