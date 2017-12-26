Kylie Jenner did not show up at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card.

Kim Kardashian has been sharing snaps of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media as she counts down to Christmas Day. On Monday, Kim shared the final photo of her family's Christmas card on Instagram and many noticed Kylie's absence.

According to People, the photos were taken by Eli Linnetz and it featured the growing Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, M.J. Shannon and Kanye West were all present.

It also highlighted the young members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. There were shots of Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick running around in a white T-shirt. There were also snaps of North and Saint West with their parents, Kim and Kanye. Dream Kardashian was also present at the photoshoot.

Kylie's absence is not surprising. The reality star has been plagued with pregnancy rumors that she has not addressed yet. According to sources, the "Life of Kylie" star is avoiding cameras and is maintaining a low profile. She is reportedly very conscious of the changes in her body due to pregnancy and does not want to be photographed.

"She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn't want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She's very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop," one insider said.

Kylie has been good at hiding her rumored baby bump from the cameras. Whenever she posts new photos on her social media, she hides her midsection with oversized clothing or keeps her stomach out of view. Also, whenever, the family bonds she would either hide her tummy in the photo or not join in the photoshoot at all.

For instance, Kylie was reportedly around when the Kardashians went ice skating recently. However, the lip kit mogul opted to not join them in the ice rink and in their photos.

"Kylie was there, but didn't ice skate," an insider told People. "She kept in the background, but seemed great."

Following Khloe's pregnancy announcement, many are expecting her to do the same next. They are encouraging Kris' youngest daughter to address the pregnancy news soon.

Do you believe that Kylie is pregnant? Is this the reason why she did not join her family's Christmas card photos? Drop a comment below.

Photo: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt