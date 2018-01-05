When Khloe Kardashian made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, she played a game with the host called “Burning Questions: Pregnancy Brain Edition.”

Even though the game was intended to know more about Khloe’s current pregnancy, DeGeneres could not resist asking about her little sister, who is also pregnant but has not yet confirmed it with the press.

“So your sisters have played - Kim [Kardashian] has played, Kendall [Jenner] has played and Kourtney [Kardashian] has played, and the pregnant sister, Kylie, has not,” DeGeneres said. “But when she’s here, she’s gonna play.”

The host was hoping that Khloe would nod and say yes, therefore acknowledging on TV that Kylie is indeed pregnant. But Khloe knew better and smilingly told DeGeneres, “You’re cute.”

To promote the episode, the show even made a post on Instagram teasing that a pregnant Kylie is watching at home.

Khloe shared details of her pregnancy on social media last December and said that the journey to motherhood is her “greatest dream realized.” She thanked her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, for making her a mommy, adding that she will trust God’s plan in her life.

After her revelation, Khloe wrote on Twitter that she was initially nervous to share her pregnancy news with the rest of the world. But after she did so, she felt a huge weight lifted off her shoulders. In fact, she was overwhelmed by the kind words of congratulations she received from fans.

It remains to be seen why Kylie is choosing to keep her pregnancy private even after Khloé already shared about hers. But a source told The Sun Online that Kim Kardashian wants Kylie to come clean already.

“Kim is so keen for Kylie to get her news out there and everyone thinks it’s so Kylie’s announcement doesn’t overshadow Kim’s baby arriving. Kim’s surrogate is due early January and Kim will be doing a beautiful baby photoshoot with the new arrival just like she did with North and Saint,” the source said.

“Kim is so excited about the birth of her third child and can’t wait to share it with the world and her fans,” the insider added. Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri