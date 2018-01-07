Candace Cameron Bure is back with the seventh installment in her Hallmark Movies & Mysteries franchise, “Aurora Teagarden Mystery,” on Sunday night. Bure continues to star as the titular character and she’s once again joined by Marilu Henner, who plays Aida, and Yannick Bisson, who plays Martin.

The premiere of “Last Scene Alive: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery” will give viewers a look at the making of a movie within a movie when “a book by Robin Daniels (Robin Dunne), a mystery writer who briefly dated Aurora,” gets the film adaptation treatment, according to the network’s official synopsis.

“In fact, the movie is about a crime-solving librarian, obviously inspired by Aurora’s own unique exploits,” the synopsis continues. “On the first day of filming, however, the movie’s leading lady, actress Celia Shaw, is found in her dressing room, the victim of a brutal murder.”

Photo: Crown Media/Ricardo Hubbs

This intrigues Aurora and she quickly decides that she wants to be involved in finding out who killed the actress who going to play her in the movie. With everyone on the set now a suspect, Aurora becomes worried that her mom, Aida, is spending a lot of time with the film’s director, Joel Parker (Barclay Hope). Though Martin has a case of his own that’s he’s working on, he cautions Aurora that her old boyfriend, Robin, might be the killer.

“With the help of members of the Real Murders Club, some of whom are working on the film set, Aurora begins to assemble her list of suspects, seeking out motives for each,” the synopsis shares. “The director, the producer, the jealous co-star who lost the lead to Celia and, as much as she wants to believe otherwise, even Robin, all have reasons they might have wanted the temperamental starlet dead.”

Slowly, Aurora begins to narrow down the suspect list and learns who really might be behind the murder. She ends up having a confrontation with a shadowy figure and afterwards, realizes that she’s the only one who believes that the killer is still out there. This doesn’t bode well for her, though, as the knowledge she has makes her a target for the killer.

Will she be able to discover the truth before it’s too late? Find out when “Last Scene Alive: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday (Jan. 7) at 9 p.m. EST.