Lewis Hamilton is hoping Ferrari continue to challenge Mercedes for the Formula1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in 2018 after the two teams battled for the crown in 2017.

Last season was the first time during their three year reign that another team came close to ending the Silver Arrows' dominance, but in the end Mercedes were superior and had wrapped up both the drivers’ and constructors' titles, for the fourth consecutive time, with three races to spare.

Mercedes have looked strong and reliable again three days into the second pre-season test that began on Tuesday and will start the 2018 season as the favorites. But Ferrari and Red Bull Racing have shown progress and again look to be the Brackley-based team’s main challengers.

Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest time of the test with an unofficial lap record on day two of the second pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya, but the Red Bull driver’s time was decimated by Sebastian Vettel on day three with the Ferrari going over a second faster on the same hypersoft tire compound — the fastest available this season.

Hamilton was hoping the time was a true indication of Ferrari’s strength as he is hoping to again battle the Italian team for the title this season. The Briton is waiting for the first race of the season — to be held on March 25 at Melbourne — since it will be the first time the actual pecking order will become clear.

"I hope it is a good time because it means they are strong and we have a race on our hands," Hamilton said Thursday, as quoted by Sky Sports. “I can't wait for the first race to see where we all come out. We want people to be on the edge of their seats."

While Ferrari completed low fuel runs along with race simulations, Mercedes stuck to heavy fuel runs on the slower soft and supersoft tire compounds on the penultimate day of testing. The reigning champions are yet to show their true pace after Hamilton confirmed that they are yet to do any low fuel runs.

“We haven't been on low fuel yet so l have no idea where the car can go yet," the Briton said.

Despite not pushing the limits of their car, the four-time world champion is confident that the Mercedes challenger is an improvement compared to last year. The team’s motorsport chief Toto Wolff had labeled the Mercedes car ‘a diva’ last season owing to its unpredictability on certain circuits, but Hamilton admitted he is yet to ascertain if that has changed suggesting that they are yet to "get to know each other."

“We are just getting to know each other so I can't really call her a diva," he added. "But l am enjoying driving the car. It is an improvement. Last year's car was great but this car feels better."

"Where we are compared to the rest, I don't know. But l feel strong right now."