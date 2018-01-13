Liam Neeson recently clarified that she’s never met Meghan Markle.

In November, rumors swirled that the two actors met at a fundraising event in New York. An alleged photo of the two even surfaced online. But during his appearance in “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the actor said (via Entertainment Tonight), “I never met Meghan Markle.”

Neeson has not also met Prince Harry, but the actor has met Prince Charles alongside his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, at Buckingham Palace. During the event, Neeson saw the Duchess of Cornwall with a cigarette and a glass of wine in her hands.

At first glance, Neeson’s first thought upon seeing the Duchess was that she “liked” her. Taraji P. Henson, who was also a guest in the talk show added, “We would have been BFFs from that moment on.”

Meanwhile, Neeson’s ex-girlfriend, Helen Mirren, has met Princes Charles, William and Harry, as well as Queen Elizabeth II in the past. However, the actress has never met Prince Charles, Bowles and Markle.

During her appearance in the “Ellen Show” (via US Weekly) on Thursday, the 72-year-old actress gushed over Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s sons. “They’re both unbelievably charming, very straightforward, very charming, and a great credit to their father, Prince Charles,” she said.

Unfortunately, meeting the royal family doesn’t merit an invitation to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. Mirren said that she has not been invited to the May 19 occasion and doesn’t think she will be because she doesn’t know the couple personally.

“I don’t know them exactly. I was at an awards thing or something, and William was presenting and he knew that I was in the room and he said, ‘I’ve got to be really, really good because my granny is in the house. So, he kind of knew who I was,” she said.

Mirren also portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film, “The Queen.” But the veteran actress said she won’t reprise her role in Netflix’s “The Crown.” Lead star Claire Foy will no longer return to Season 3, but Mirren has decided to move forward from her role as queen.

