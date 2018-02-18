Lionel Richie recently shared his thoughts about his daughter Sofia Richie’s relationship with Scott Disick.

While speaking with The Daily Telegraph on Saturday, the “American Idol” reboot judge said that Sofia is only 19 years old, so she isn’t expected to figure everything out.

“When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise,” he said.

The 68-year-old singer also said that he had a similar experience with his parents growing up. When he was a teenager, he introduced his girlfriend to his dad and told him that he’s in love. Unfortunately, that relationship didn’t work.

But even though Lionel doesn’t think Sofia and Disick’s relationship is for keeps, he still only has nice things to say about Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

“From what I met of him he’s a very nice guy. When you hand around the reality world, who knows what you are really doing? This is a well-oiled machine, the Kardashian machine. I don’t really know what to think. I told Sofia I will have no opinion. I’ll continue to be my cheerful self and move on,” he said.

Disick and Richie have been together for six months, but the couple first met in Cannes last summer. Since making their relationship public, Disick and Richie have traveled to some parts of the world together. The 19-year-old supermodel has also met Disick and Kardashian’s three children recently.

However, the meet up did not sit well with Kardashian’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner, who said that Disick appeared to hang out with all of his kids since he is 15 years older than Richie.

On Valentine’s Day, Richie greeted Disick via her Instagram account, but it is unclear if they celebrated the occasion together. Disick did not greet his girlfriend on social media on Valentine’s Day.

