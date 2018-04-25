Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes, hip-hop singer and rapper, died on April 25, 2002, after she lost control of her SUV while driving in Honduras. Today marks the 16th anniversary of the TLC star.

Below are some memorable quotes by Lopes to remember her on this day.

1. “If I don’t love myself, I won’t survive.”

2. "There's a thin line between genius and insanity — and I always get labeled as being the crazy one."

3. “Tis my take on it, instead of telling a woman if her man’s cheating on her, to cheat back, why don’t we just tell her to leave?”

4. "I see the invisible spirits, where demons still find it livable. I need a hug to hold my soul inside my body."

5. “I have always been a very spiritual woman, I think we all have different heavens. Mine will probably be me re-living my life over.”

6. “I felt like an outcast. It used to be the three of us being very silly, and then it was just the two of them being silly. I didn’t feel silly anymore.”

7. “By tapping into the sounds of each decade and creating unique ways to tell these stories, we’re confirming our commitment to being the destination for adults who are passionate about music.”

8. "Nothing could be more natural to me than writing music."

Photo: Reuters/Gary Hershorn-Files

9. “If we didn’t go through everything we did, the struggles and the hard work, we wouldn’t be as close as we are, we wouldn’t be as strong as we are, we wouldn’t be as wise as we are.”

10. “It was a little weird being in the presence of Tupac, and we’re very similar. Similar to the point where we almost clashed, we’re both Geminis and it was almost like four people being in the room.”

11. "Satisfy my appetite with something spectacular. Check your vernacular and then I get back to ya. With diamond like precision. Insatiable is what I envision. Can't detect acquisition from your friend's expedition."

12. "Like his promise is true. Only my faith can undo the many chances I blew to bring my life to anew. Clear and blue and unconditional skies. Have dried the tears from my eyes."