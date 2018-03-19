Finding love was something he wanted, and a unique opportunity to do so was too good to pass up, leading Cale O'Bryan to sign up for the opportunity to travel with a potential soulmate on the new Lifetime series "Love at First Flight."

In an interview with International Business Times, Cale, a 30-year-old attorney, admitted that he couldn't pass on the opportunity to be a part of the show, which aims to send a pair of singles, who a matchmaker deems as soulmates, on the ultimate blind date experience by traveling the country together and deciding at the end of their journey whether or not they will get married.

"As a single travel-enthusiast nearing the end of his 20s, 'Love at First Flight' was too intriguing to ignore," Cale told IBT. "I consider myself a calculated adventure-seeker. When I was offered the opportunity to travel to new places and share the experience with my potential soulmate, I did not need much convincing to get on board."

Photo: A&E Television Networks

Cale found himself matched with Jenna Fortner, a 26-year-old teacher, whom he admits he was excited to meet after telling the show's matchmaker the characteristics and values he saw in his ideal partner. However, the pair got off to a rocky start on the show, with their differences quickly shining through as they went on their first date, which consisted of a food tour in New York City.

Cale wouldn't reveal if the pair will have a happy ending, but did admit that they would go through more trials as the season continues.

"The food tour in NYC was just a taste of what's to come for Jenna and I," he said. "Our compatibility is further tested by more challenging dates and overnight accommodations. We run the gamut of emotions as we learn more about ourselves and each other on our journey across the country."

Still, even though his experience definitely had some challenges, Cale says he doesn't regret taking the risk, and he would recommend the process to anyone else who has an open mind about how they plan to find love.

"Anyone looking for love should keep an open mind on how to find it. While it could be a little intimidating to give a matchmaker some control over your dating life, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take."

"Love at First Flight" premieres Tuesday, March 20, at 10 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.

Photo: A&E Television Networks