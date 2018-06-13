A Nigerian man honored his father by burying him in a brand new luxury BMW, instead of a coffin, in order to see him off in style in the local village graveyard.

Azubuike had promised his father that one day he would have a flashy car but couldn't afford one while the latter was alive. So after his father died recently due to old age in the remote village of Ihiala, Nigeria, Azubuike bought a brand new car worth $66,000 from a showroom to bury his father, Tribune reported.

A picture of the burial caused a stir on social media and was shared more than 22,000 times. The photo taken at the funeral shows a huge grave dug six feet deep and a BMW being lowered into it.

The man chose the luxury over the traditional coffin to honor his late father, Naija reported.

Locals joked that the German car was equipped with satellite navigation to help him find his way to heaven, Mail Online reported.

Photo: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

However, many people on Facebook were furious with the man for making a mockery of his father while others were angered at the waste of money and stated he could have used it for the development of the village.

"Buy the car for your parent while he is still alive if you are moneyed and bury them with a decent coffin but this is just being foolish and showing off,” Sifiso Inno Makhashila, a Facebook user, said.

“Insanity and selfishness regardless of that fact that is your cash,” another Facebook user, Calvin Cal Diamean, said.

Another user, Obienice Mohale, wrote on his Facebook page, “This is the sort of thing that keeps us poor as black people."

Such unique events are not new to people in this African country. In 2015, an Enugu billionaire shocked people by burying his mother in an unconventional style, in an SUV customized coffin. He decided to bury his mother in a brand new Hummer as she "meant the world to him."

In the same year, a petrol head who was very fond of cars was buried in his favorite vehicle in China. A video showing a small car being lifted into the air by a crane to be used as coffin had gone viral then, Mail Online reported.

In the video, mourners guided the car into an underground tunnel built into the earth for the service and placed flowers near the parked car. The video concludes with men climbing out of the grave to fill the hole with soil. The funeral service took place in the province of Shanxi, North China.