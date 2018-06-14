A Florida man was arrested after he called the wrong people to ask to have some bad drugs he purchased tested for quality. Douglas Peter Kelly allegedly called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and asked police to make sure some methamphetamine he bought was up to snuff.

Since meth is illegal, he was arrested.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office shared the story, along with Kelly’s mugshot, on its Facebook page. The 49-year-old resident of Hawthorne, Florida, reportedly wanted to press charges against the person who sold him the meth, believing it was the "wrong narcotic."

Afraid your drug dealer sold you the wrong narcotic? We offer free testing! https://t.co/PLZ0g9fX4i pic.twitter.com/5SRtxbkzN6 — Putnam County SO (@PutnamCountySO) June 13, 2018

Kelly told police on Tuesday that he had a “violent reaction” after smoking the product. They told him to swing by the sheriff’s office so they could go along with his idea and test the drugs to make sure nothing was wrong with them. He did just that, except the police were merely testing to see if what he gave them was actually meth.

It was, so he was arrested on the spot for possession of methamphetamine and taken to Putnam County Jail. He was held on $5,000 bond.

Photo: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

“Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

Kelly was assigned a public defender, who did not respond to a media inquiry, according to CNN. The department’s Facebook post achieved a level of internet virality, accruing 35,000 shares and 12,000 comments in less than 24 hours.

The ongoing War on Drugs being carried out by the U.S. government has resulted in high costs, high incarceration rates, and little effect on the actual usage of drugs, according to the Huffington Post. Those numbers are from the Obama administration, but President Donald Trump has shown commitment to continuing and expanding programs to punish drug dealers.