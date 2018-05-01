Police in Arkansas brought in a 46-year-old man for an alleged and unusual criminal impersonation, but the search also led to his arrest for child pornography possession, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas responded to reports that a man was dressed as a federal employee, complete with uniform and badge, and claiming to be on Bigfoot’s trail. He was later identified as Keith Barnes, of Black Rock, Arkansas.

When authorities spoke to him, he claimed he worked with the Department of the Interior as a cryptozoologist, or someone who studies mythical creatures such as a Sasquatch. He said he was there to track Bigfoot’s movements, but the Department of the Interior told Lawrence County police that Barnes did not work for them.

Aside from that, the job title he gave them did not even exist within the department, at least not publicly.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry about where Barnes was found in uniform or on what date it occurred.

Barnes was initially investigated for criminal impersonation, a felony in Arkansas. Police later got an anonymous tip that he might have child pornography in his possession. They reportedly found “sufficient evidence” and arrested him on April 17.

Barnes posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail. He has a court appearance scheduled for June 18.

This latest case is another example of police stumbling upon an arrest for child porn possession. In April, a Maryland man was arrested on child porn charges after illegal materials were found in an old storage locker someone else bought at an auction. While investigating an illegally built cabin a national park in Washington, police arrested a man in March for child pornography.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images