A Pennsylvania man who blew through a red light while on parole attempted to elude police after causing a 4-car crash -- but instead his frozen body was found in bushes by a nearby homeowner.

Mark Henderson, 34, drove through the red light at 99th and Good Hope in Milwaukee, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 30, which caused a crash of four vehicles, WTAE-TV first reported. Henderson, who was still on parole after pleading guilty to a 2012 fatal hit-and-run, fled the scene of the accident.

His decision to hide in the freezing temperatures proved fatal as his girlfriend and the homeowner at North 97th and Good Hope Road found his body the next day lying between a wooden fence and a shed. Mild hypothermia sets in when the human body's core temperature decreases from 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit to around 95 degrees and temperatures lower than that see symptoms of nausea, confusion and loss of consciousness.

Temperatures in the area hovered around 18 degrees on the Saturday of the car crash.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office report released Wednesday showed that Henderson had frozen to death while he attempted to hide from the nearby police investigation into the car accident.